V I P Industries standalone net profit declines 43.40% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.91% to Rs 434.76 croreNet profit of V I P Industries declined 43.40% to Rs 18.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.91% to Rs 434.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 362.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.64% to Rs 128.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 118.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.59% to Rs 1784.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1409.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales434.76362.56 20 1784.441409.59 27 OPM %7.1314.00 -11.2812.78 - PBDT32.2853.01 -39 209.34190.34 10 PBT28.8050.07 -42 196.60179.49 10 NP18.3632.44 -43 128.81118.57 9
