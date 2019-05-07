V I P Industries standalone net profit declines 43.40% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.91% to Rs 434.76 crore

Net profit of declined 43.40% to Rs 18.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.91% to Rs 434.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 362.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.64% to Rs 128.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 118.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.59% to Rs 1784.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1409.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

434.76362.561784.441409.597.1314.0011.2812.7832.2853.01209.34190.3428.8050.07196.60179.4918.3632.44128.81118.57

