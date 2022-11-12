V-Mart Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.31 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 49.76% to Rs 506.16 croreNet Loss of V-Mart Retail reported to Rs 11.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 14.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 49.76% to Rs 506.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 337.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales506.16337.97 50 OPM %10.596.11 -PBDT28.377.80 264 PBT-15.68-19.45 19 NP-11.31-14.14 20
