V2 Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.53 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 13.17% to Rs 155.67 croreNet loss of V2 Retail reported to Rs 18.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 13.17% to Rs 155.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 137.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales155.67137.55 13 OPM %-5.097.26 -PBDT-2.8910.10 PL PBT-6.398.10 PL NP-18.534.99 PL
