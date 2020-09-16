Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 95.04% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Va Tech Wabag receives equity capital infusion of Rs 120 crore
Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit declines 25.26% in the March 2020 quarter
Va Tech Wabag climbs after Q1 result
Va Tech Wabag hits the roof on securing order
VA Tech Wabag raises Rs 120 cr from Jhunjhunwala and two others HNIs
-
Sales decline 5.62% to Rs 430.87 croreNet profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 95.04% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.62% to Rs 430.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 456.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales430.87456.53 -6 OPM %6.718.22 -PBDT10.2312.68 -19 PBT7.349.18 -20 NP5.112.62 95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU