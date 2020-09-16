JUST IN
Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 95.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.62% to Rs 430.87 crore

Net profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 95.04% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.62% to Rs 430.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 456.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales430.87456.53 -6 OPM %6.718.22 -PBDT10.2312.68 -19 PBT7.349.18 -20 NP5.112.62 95

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 12:58 IST

