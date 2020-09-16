Va Tech Wabag consolidated net profit rises 95.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.62% to Rs 430.87 crore

Net profit of Va Tech Wabag rose 95.04% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.62% to Rs 430.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 456.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.430.87456.536.718.2210.2312.687.349.185.112.62

