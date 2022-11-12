Vadilal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.73 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 34.87% to Rs 214.16 croreNet loss of Vadilal Enterprises reported to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 11.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.87% to Rs 214.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 158.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales214.16158.79 35 OPM %-0.8210.90 -PBDT-0.8718.20 PL PBT-3.6315.20 PL NP-2.7311.39 PL
