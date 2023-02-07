Vadilal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.29 crore in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 10.14% to Rs 143.38 crore

Net Loss of Vadilal Industries reported to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.14% to Rs 143.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 130.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales143.38130.18 10 OPM %-3.894.49 -PBDT-5.533.73 PL PBT-11.98-2.26 -430 NP-9.29-2.40 -287

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:31 IST

