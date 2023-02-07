Vadilal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.29 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vadilal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.73 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Vadilal Dairy International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Vadilal Industries Ltd Spurts 3.39%
Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit rises 115.28% in the September 2022 quarter
FMCG shares edge higher
-
Sales rise 10.14% to Rs 143.38 croreNet Loss of Vadilal Industries reported to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.14% to Rs 143.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 130.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales143.38130.18 10 OPM %-3.894.49 -PBDT-5.533.73 PL PBT-11.98-2.26 -430 NP-9.29-2.40 -287
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU