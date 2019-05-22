Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 1.72% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.86% to Rs 461.53 crore

Net profit of rose 1.72% to Rs 32.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 461.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 423.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.08% to Rs 154.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 112.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 1813.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1570.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

