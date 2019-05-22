Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 1.72% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 8.86% to Rs 461.53 crore

Net profit of Vaibhav Global rose 1.72% to Rs 32.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 461.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 423.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.08% to Rs 154.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 112.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 1813.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1570.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales461.53423.97 9 1813.981570.66 15 OPM %9.049.01 -11.209.45 - PBDT45.5639.81 14 212.76154.60 38 PBT39.2734.07 15 188.16129.15 46 NP32.4631.91 2 154.17112.47 37

