Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit rises 65.22% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit rises 42.14% in the September 2022 quarter
Aurobindo Pharma arm gets USFDA nod for fungal infection drug
DCM Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Raymed Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sensex, Nifty at the low point of the day; Pharma stocks decline
-
Sales decline 9.83% to Rs 20.00 croreNet profit of Vaishali Pharma rose 65.22% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.83% to Rs 20.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.0022.18 -10 OPM %17.8011.23 -PBDT3.672.25 63 PBT3.552.15 65 NP2.661.61 65
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU