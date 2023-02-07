JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Winsome Breweries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit rises 65.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.83% to Rs 20.00 crore

Net profit of Vaishali Pharma rose 65.22% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.83% to Rs 20.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.0022.18 -10 OPM %17.8011.23 -PBDT3.672.25 63 PBT3.552.15 65 NP2.661.61 65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU