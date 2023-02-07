Vaishali Pharma standalone net profit rises 65.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.83% to Rs 20.00 crore

Net profit of Vaishali Pharma rose 65.22% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.83% to Rs 20.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.20.0022.1817.8011.233.672.253.552.152.661.61

