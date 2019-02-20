JUST IN
Business Standard

Valecha Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.98 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 30.70% to Rs 56.49 crore

Net Loss of Valecha Engineering reported to Rs 15.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 30.70% to Rs 56.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 43.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales56.4943.22 31 OPM %3.8410.85 -PBDT-14.69-10.78 -36 PBT-15.98-13.19 -21 NP-15.98-13.19 -21

