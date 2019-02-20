Valecha Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.98 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 30.70% to Rs 56.49 croreNet Loss of Valecha Engineering reported to Rs 15.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 13.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 30.70% to Rs 56.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 43.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales56.4943.22 31 OPM %3.8410.85 -PBDT-14.69-10.78 -36 PBT-15.98-13.19 -21 NP-15.98-13.19 -21
