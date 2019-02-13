Valiant Communications standalone net profit declines 29.27% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 17.27% to Rs 5.03 crore

Net profit of Valiant Communications declined 29.27% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 17.27% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.036.08 -17 OPM %15.3115.30 -PBDT0.860.99 -13 PBT0.420.58 -28 NP0.290.41 -29

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019.

