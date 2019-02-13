Valiant Communications standalone net profit declines 29.27% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Valiant Communications reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Fundamental rethink needed on satellite communications policy: Sundararajan
US jails Chinese national over space tech smuggling scheme
Verizon cuts seven percent of jobs in media unit
Verizon offers separation plans to thousands of management employees
-
Sales decline 17.27% to Rs 5.03 croreNet profit of Valiant Communications declined 29.27% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 17.27% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.036.08 -17 OPM %15.3115.30 -PBDT0.860.99 -13 PBT0.420.58 -28 NP0.290.41 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU