Vama Industries consolidated net profit declines 64.86% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 42.28% to Rs 16.96 crore

Net profit of Industries declined 64.86% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 42.28% to Rs 16.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 4.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 48.05% to Rs 53.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 103.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

16.9611.9253.79103.555.785.452.326.940.280.60-1.176.040.200.52-1.525.720.130.37-1.604.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)