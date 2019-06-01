Vama Industries consolidated net profit declines 64.86% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 42.28% to Rs 16.96 croreNet profit of Vama Industries declined 64.86% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 42.28% to Rs 16.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 4.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 48.05% to Rs 53.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 103.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales16.9611.92 42 53.79103.55 -48 OPM %5.785.45 -2.326.94 - PBDT0.280.60 -53 -1.176.04 PL PBT0.200.52 -62 -1.525.72 PL NP0.130.37 -65 -1.604.04 PL
