JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

ABC India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Vama Industries consolidated net profit declines 80.18% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 62.82% to Rs 11.20 crore

Net profit of Vama Industries declined 80.18% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 62.82% to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 30.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11.2030.12 -63 OPM %9.647.04 -PBDT0.561.68 -67 PBT0.471.60 -71 NP0.221.11 -80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 13:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements