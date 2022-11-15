Vamshi Rubber standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.19% to Rs 20.68 crore

Net profit of Vamshi Rubber rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.19% to Rs 20.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.20.6818.113.294.970.290.400.040.120.040.02

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)