Vamshi Rubber standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.19% to Rs 20.68 croreNet profit of Vamshi Rubber rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.19% to Rs 20.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20.6818.11 14 OPM %3.294.97 -PBDT0.290.40 -28 PBT0.040.12 -67 NP0.040.02 100
