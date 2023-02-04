Vandana Knitwear standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 65.42% to Rs 0.83 crore

Net profit of Vandana Knitwear rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 65.42% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.832.40 -65 OPM %-3.610.83 -PBDT0.040.03 33 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.030.02 50

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 07:36 IST

