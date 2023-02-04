Vandana Knitwear standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 65.42% to Rs 0.83 crore

Net profit of Vandana Knitwear rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 65.42% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.832.40-3.610.830.040.030.040.030.030.02

