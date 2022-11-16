JUST IN
Ankit Metal & Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Vani Commercials standalone net profit rises 766.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 95.83% to Rs 0.47 crore

Net profit of Vani Commercials rose 766.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 95.83% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.470.24 96 OPM %51.0675.00 -PBDT0.260.03 767 PBT0.260.03 767 NP0.260.03 767

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:06 IST

