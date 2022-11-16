Vani Commercials standalone net profit rises 766.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 95.83% to Rs 0.47 crore

Net profit of Vani Commercials rose 766.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 95.83% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.470.2451.0675.000.260.030.260.030.260.03

