Vardhan Capital & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Max India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.24 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 13.77% to Rs 2.81 crore

Net profit of Vardhan Capital & Finance remain constant at Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.77% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.812.47 14 OPM %98.9398.38 -PBDT0.170.17 0 PBT0.170.17 0 NP0.130.13 0

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:10 IST

