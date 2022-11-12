Vardhan Capital & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 13.77% to Rs 2.81 croreNet profit of Vardhan Capital & Finance remain constant at Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.77% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.812.47 14 OPM %98.9398.38 -PBDT0.170.17 0 PBT0.170.17 0 NP0.130.13 0
