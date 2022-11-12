Vardhan Capital & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.77% to Rs 2.81 crore

Net profit of Vardhan Capital & Finance remain constant at Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.77% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.812.4798.9398.380.170.170.170.170.130.13

