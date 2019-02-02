Vardhman Acrylics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.53% to Rs 96.23 croreNet loss of Vardhman Acrylics reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 14.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 11.53% to Rs 96.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 86.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales96.2386.28 12 OPM %0.0721.56 -PBDT0.0318.37 -100 PBT-1.2017.18 PL NP-0.6714.58 PL
