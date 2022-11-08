Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 55.93% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 85.18% to Rs 2.11 croreNet profit of Vardhman Holdings declined 55.93% to Rs 60.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 137.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 85.18% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.1114.24 -85 OPM %67.7797.05 -PBDT58.59146.87 -60 PBT58.59146.87 -60 NP60.51137.31 -56
