Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 55.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Vardhman Holdings declined 55.93% to Rs 60.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 137.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 85.18% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.1114.2467.7797.0558.59146.8758.59146.8760.51137.31

