Vardhman Polytex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.53 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 79.08% to Rs 42.79 crore

Net Loss of Vardhman Polytex reported to Rs 21.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 18.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 79.08% to Rs 42.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 204.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales42.79204.50 -79 OPM %-7.34-0.17 -PBDT-17.84-13.94 -28 PBT-21.53-18.52 -16 NP-21.53-18.52 -16

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 17:41 IST

