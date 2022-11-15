Vardhman Polytex reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.27 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 53.00% to Rs 101.05 croreNet profit of Vardhman Polytex reported to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 53.00% to Rs 101.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 215.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales101.05215.02 -53 OPM %-5.477.57 -PBDT-19.461.60 PL PBT-22.57-1.88 -1101 NP3.27-1.88 LP
