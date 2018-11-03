Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 21.27% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 42.71% to Rs 295.49 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels rose 21.27% to Rs 7.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 42.71% to Rs 295.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 207.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales295.49207.06 43 OPM %5.187.01 -PBDT10.9110.69 2 PBT4.935.83 -15 NP7.075.83 21

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 16:05 IST

