Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 46.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.50% to Rs 400.63 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels rose 46.22% to Rs 28.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 400.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 359.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.400.63359.329.0610.7945.1836.2538.1029.4528.4719.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)