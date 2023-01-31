JUST IN
Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 46.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.50% to Rs 400.63 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Special Steels rose 46.22% to Rs 28.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 400.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 359.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales400.63359.32 11 OPM %9.0610.79 -PBDT45.1836.25 25 PBT38.1029.45 29 NP28.4719.47 46

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:37 IST

