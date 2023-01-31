Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 46.22% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vardhman Textiles slips after Q2 PAT contracts over 57% YoY
Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 15.31% in the September 2022 quarter
Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit declines 57.44% in the September 2022 quarter
Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 8.65% in the December 2022 quarter
Welcast Steels standalone net profit rises 24.14% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 11.50% to Rs 400.63 croreNet profit of Vardhman Special Steels rose 46.22% to Rs 28.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.50% to Rs 400.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 359.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales400.63359.32 11 OPM %9.0610.79 -PBDT45.1836.25 25 PBT38.1029.45 29 NP28.4719.47 46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU