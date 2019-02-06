JUST IN
Government To Provide Greater Access To Rural Milk Producers
Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit rises 44.45% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 4.94% to Rs 1729.44 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Textiles rose 44.45% to Rs 195.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 135.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.94% to Rs 1729.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1647.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1729.441647.98 5 OPM %17.7613.69 -PBDT340.87234.95 45 PBT277.92174.35 59 NP195.77135.53 44

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
