Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit rises 44.45% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 4.94% to Rs 1729.44 croreNet profit of Vardhman Textiles rose 44.45% to Rs 195.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 135.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.94% to Rs 1729.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1647.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1729.441647.98 5 OPM %17.7613.69 -PBDT340.87234.95 45 PBT277.92174.35 59 NP195.77135.53 44
