Varroc Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 137.54 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.96% to Rs 2744.75 crore

Net loss of Varroc Engineering reported to Rs 137.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 128.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.96% to Rs 2744.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3153.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 99.96% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 425.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.60% to Rs 11121.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12036.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

