Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 118.09% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 24.15% to Rs 1359.15 croreNet profit of Varun Beverages rose 118.09% to Rs 40.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.15% to Rs 1359.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1094.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1359.151094.77 24 OPM %16.0715.77 -PBDT161.54122.04 32 PBT62.5130.98 102 NP40.6318.63 118
