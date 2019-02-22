Varun Beverages reports standalone net loss of Rs 53.82 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 26.30% to Rs 416.87 crore

Net Loss of reported to Rs 53.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 69.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.30% to Rs 416.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 330.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.07% to Rs 332.36 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 235.60 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.11% to Rs 3862.28 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 3062.59 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

