Vas Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.98 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -2.13 croreNet Loss of Vas Infrastructure reported to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 7.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs -2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 25.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 20.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 86.83% to Rs 0.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales-2.130 0 0.937.06 -87 OPM %85.450 --911.83-57.93 - PBDT-5.98-7.51 20 -25.38-20.35 -25 PBT-6.14-7.65 20 -25.83-20.81 -24 NP-5.98-7.65 22 -25.67-20.81 -23
