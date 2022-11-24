Vastu Housing Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 118.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.96% to Rs 148.94 crore

Net profit of Vastu Housing Finance Corporation rose 118.44% to Rs 65.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.96% to Rs 148.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 100.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.148.94100.6676.3172.6884.7841.3483.3940.5665.6430.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)