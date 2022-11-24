JUST IN
North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 302.65% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Vastu Housing Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 118.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.96% to Rs 148.94 crore

Net profit of Vastu Housing Finance Corporation rose 118.44% to Rs 65.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.96% to Rs 148.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 100.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales148.94100.66 48 OPM %76.3172.68 -PBDT84.7841.34 105 PBT83.3940.56 106 NP65.6430.05 118

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:33 IST

