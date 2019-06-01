Vasundhara Rasayans reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.58% to Rs 5.11 croreNet Loss of Vasundhara Rasayans reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.114.84 6 OPM %-1.17-15.08 -PBDT-0.080.41 PL PBT-0.110.37 PL NP-0.73-2.13 66
