JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indokem reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit declines 49.15% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.29% to Rs 4.44 crore

Net profit of Vasundhara Rasayans declined 49.15% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.29% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.444.10 8 OPM %-10.3613.17 -PBDT0.310.63 -51 PBT0.300.59 -49 NP0.300.59 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 15:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements