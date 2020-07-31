Vaswani Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.49 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.19% to Rs 91.46 croreNet profit of Vaswani Industries reported to Rs 7.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.19% to Rs 91.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 97.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.44% to Rs 352.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 319.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales91.4697.50 -6 352.44319.12 10 OPM %15.574.74 -3.905.48 - PBDT12.851.97 552 5.548.51 -35 PBT11.510.65 1671 0.173.30 -95 NP7.49-3.65 LP -2.521.16 PL
