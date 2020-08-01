Vax Housing Finance Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreNet Loss of Vax Housing Finance Corporation reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 0.050.05 0 OPM %100.00-100.00 -40.0020.00 - PBDT0.01-0.01 LP 0.020.01 100 PBT0-0.02 100 0.010 0 NP-0.01-0.02 50 00 0
