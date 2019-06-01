VCK Capital Market Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 242.48 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
VCK Capital Market Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
VCK, DMK finalise seat sharing for LS polls
VCK-DMK alliance: VCK to contest on 2 seats in LS polls
DMK inks electoral pack with CPI, VCK and IJK
TN BJP flays VCK leader for terming Gandhi a Hindu extremist
-
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.46 croreNet loss of VCK Capital Market Services reported to Rs 242.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 244.46 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 104.35% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.460.23 100 0.470.23 104 OPM %-52756.5252.17 --52055.32-4.35 - PBDT-242.480.13 PL -244.460 0 PBT-242.480.13 PL -244.460 0 NP-242.480.13 PL -244.460 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU