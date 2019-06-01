JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shalimar Paints reports standalone net loss of Rs 43.28 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

VCK Capital Market Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 242.48 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net loss of VCK Capital Market Services reported to Rs 242.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 244.46 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 104.35% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.460.23 100 0.470.23 104 OPM %-52756.5252.17 --52055.32-4.35 - PBDT-242.480.13 PL -244.460 0 PBT-242.480.13 PL -244.460 0 NP-242.480.13 PL -244.460 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 12:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU