VCK Capital Market Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 242.48 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net loss of reported to Rs 242.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 244.46 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 104.35% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.460.230.470.23-52756.5252.17-52055.32-4.35-242.480.13-244.460-242.480.13-244.460-242.480.13-244.460

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)