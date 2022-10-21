JUST IN
VCK Capital Market Services standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.76% to Rs 3.07 crore

Net profit of VCK Capital Market Services rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.76% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.073.19 -4 OPM %2.281.88 -PBDT0.070.06 17 PBT0.070.06 17 NP0.070.06 17

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:57 IST

