VCK Capital Market Services standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.76% to Rs 3.07 crore

Net profit of VCK Capital Market Services rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.76% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.073.192.281.880.070.060.070.060.070.06

