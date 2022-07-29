Vedanta Ltd gains for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 254.6, up 3.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.65% in last one year as compared to a 8.53% gain in NIFTY and a 4.76% gain in the Nifty Media index.

Vedanta Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 254.6, up 3.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.05% on the day, quoting at 17107.4. The Sensex is at 57433.63, up 1.01%. Vedanta Ltd has added around 14.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has added around 17.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5282.1, up 4.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 156.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 187.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 255.7, up 3.48% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 5.25 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

