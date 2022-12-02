Vedanta Ltd soars 1.63%, Gains for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 315.3, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.52% in last one year as compared to a 8.51% gain in NIFTY and a 24.36% gain in the Nifty Media index.

Vedanta Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 315.3, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 18660.6. The Sensex is at 62742.9, down 0.86%. Vedanta Ltd has added around 4.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6664.85, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 114.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 170.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 317.5, up 1.47% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is down 6.52% in last one year as compared to a 8.51% gain in NIFTY and a 24.36% gain in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 6.38 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

