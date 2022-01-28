Vedanta Ltd up for third consecutive session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 335, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 107.75% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% jump in NIFTY and a 81.75% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 335, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 17354.6. The Sensex is at 58048.43, up 1.35%. Vedanta Ltd has slipped around 1.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5445.9, up 2.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 85.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 108.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 336.2, up 2% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 8.76 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

