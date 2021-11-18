Vedanta sets up panel to rejig  firm

The natural resources company has constituted a board committee to evaluate value unlocking measures.

The board of Vedanta has decided that the company should undertake a comprehensive review of the corporate structure and evaluate a full range of options and alternatives (including demerger(s), spin-off(s), strategic partnerships etc.) for unlocking value and simplification of corporate structure.

The company intends to separate its aluminium, steel, and oil and gas businesses, and publicly list them.

To this end, the board has constituted a committee of directors to evaluate and recommend such options and alternatives, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The strategic objectives outlined by the board for undertaking such an exercise are simplification and streamlining of corporate structure; unlocking value for all stakeholder; creation of businesses which are positioned better to capitalize on their distinct market positions and deliver long-term growth and enable strategic partnerships; tailored capital structure and capital allocation policies based on business specific dynamics; distinct investment profiles to attract deeper and broader investor bases; and accelerate emissions reduction and strong ESG practices.

The board has also appointed various advisors to assist the board in evaluating the options. It is anticipated that the board and advisors will complete their evaluation and consider the way forward as soon as practically possible. Appropriate announcements and public disclosures in accordance with SEBI Regulations and other applicable laws will be made as and when required.

Chairman Anil Agarwal said: "Over the past few years, Group has materially improved the operational performance of the businesses, increased cash flows, reduced debt whilst concomitantly focusing on accelerating investments in energy transition, health and safety, diversity and ESG in general. This step, which we announced today, whilst pending a detailed evaluation, is designed to create independent, industry-leading, global public companies, where each can benefit from greater focus, tailored capital allocation, and strategic flexibility to drive long-term growth and value for customers, investors, and employees. We will continue to leverage our significant strengths in technology, operations and people to better serve our customers and all stakeholders."

On a consolidated basis, Vedanta reported attributable net profit of Rs 4,615 crore in Q2 September 2021, steeply higher than Rs 824 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales rose 44% to Rs 30,048 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium & power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

Shares of Vedanta tumbled 5.23% to Rs 320.70 on the BSE.

