Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit declines 1.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.46% to Rs 24.10 crore

Net profit of Vedavaag Systems declined 1.66% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.46% to Rs 24.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.1022.22 8 OPM %17.7619.13 -PBDT4.294.25 1 PBT2.863.08 -7 NP2.372.41 -2

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:38 IST

