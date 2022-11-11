Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit declines 1.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.46% to Rs 24.10 crore

Net profit of Vedavaag Systems declined 1.66% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.46% to Rs 24.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.24.1022.2217.7619.134.294.252.863.082.372.41

