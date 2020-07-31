Veer Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 127.78% to Rs 1.64 crore

Net profit of Veer Energy & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 127.78% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 70.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 63.28% to Rs 6.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

