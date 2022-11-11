Veer Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.73% to Rs 1.62 crore

Net profit of Veer Energy & Infrastructure declined 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.73% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.621.32-3.096.060.340.430.150.180.120.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)