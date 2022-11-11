Veerhealth Care standalone net profit rises 366.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 59.11% to Rs 3.93 croreNet profit of Veerhealth Care rose 366.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.11% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.932.47 59 OPM %-2.04-7.69 -PBDT0.340.17 100 PBT0.190.04 375 NP0.140.03 367
