Velan Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Velan Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Massive, extended data breach at Marriott's Starwood hotels
Lemon Tree Hotels opens Red Fox Hotel at Dehradun
IHCL, Oberoi, Rosewood among world's 'most excellent' hotels
Sarovar Hotels to open 15 properties by 2019-end
-
Sales decline 35.51% to Rs 1.38 croreNet Loss of Velan Hotels reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 35.51% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.382.14 -36 OPM %-4.35-8.41 -PBDT-0.11-0.20 45 PBT-0.56-0.67 16 NP-0.56-0.85 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU