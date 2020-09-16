Veljan Denison reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 47.19% to Rs 9.68 croreNet loss of Veljan Denison reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 47.19% to Rs 9.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.6818.33 -47 OPM %4.2423.51 -PBDT0.504.18 -88 PBT-0.643.27 PL NP-0.692.14 PL
