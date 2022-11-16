Veljan Denison standalone net profit declines 13.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.25% to Rs 28.87 crore

Net profit of Veljan Denison declined 13.66% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.25% to Rs 28.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.28.8725.7223.2127.807.087.975.896.804.365.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)