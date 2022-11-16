JUST IN
Veljan Denison standalone net profit declines 13.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.25% to Rs 28.87 crore

Net profit of Veljan Denison declined 13.66% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.25% to Rs 28.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales28.8725.72 12 OPM %23.2127.80 -PBDT7.087.97 -11 PBT5.896.80 -13 NP4.365.05 -14

Wed, November 16 2022. 08:05 IST

