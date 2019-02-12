Veljan Denison standalone net profit rises 55.37% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.48% to Rs 26.48 croreNet profit of Veljan Denison rose 55.37% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.48% to Rs 26.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 21.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales26.4821.62 22 OPM %32.8929.65 -PBDT8.696.12 42 PBT7.835.42 44 NP5.503.54 55
