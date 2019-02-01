JUST IN
Venlon Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.50 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 62.66% to Rs 1.80 crore

Net Loss of Venlon Enterprises reported to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 62.66% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.804.82 -63 OPM %-20.00-14.94 -PBDT-1.28-1.58 19 PBT-2.85-1.74 -64 NP-10.50-1.74 -503

