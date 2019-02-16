Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.05 croreNet Loss of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.050 0 OPM %-80.000 -PBDT-0.04-0.02 -100 PBT-0.04-0.02 -100 NP-0.04-0.02 -100
