Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit rises 63.73% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Ventura Guaranty rose 63.73% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 26.97% to Rs 36.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.36.3928.6645.2320.4113.167.1010.805.756.503.97

