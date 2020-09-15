JUST IN
Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit rises 63.73% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 26.97% to Rs 36.39 crore

Net profit of Ventura Guaranty rose 63.73% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 26.97% to Rs 36.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales36.3928.66 27 OPM %45.2320.41 -PBDT13.167.10 85 PBT10.805.75 88 NP6.503.97 64

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 11:25 IST

