JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 17.32% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit rises 17.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 41.30% to Rs 126.41 crore

Net profit of Venus Pipes & Tubes rose 17.67% to Rs 10.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.30% to Rs 126.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 89.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales126.4189.46 41 OPM %12.2714.92 -PBDT14.4312.05 20 PBT13.9711.69 20 NP10.398.83 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU