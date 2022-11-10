Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit rises 17.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 41.30% to Rs 126.41 croreNet profit of Venus Pipes & Tubes rose 17.67% to Rs 10.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.30% to Rs 126.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 89.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales126.4189.46 41 OPM %12.2714.92 -PBDT14.4312.05 20 PBT13.9711.69 20 NP10.398.83 18
