Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit rises 17.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Venus Pipes & Tubes rose 17.67% to Rs 10.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.30% to Rs 126.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 89.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.126.4189.4612.2714.9214.4312.0513.9711.6910.398.83

